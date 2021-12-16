'Superheroes' to the rescue in Italy

MULTIMEDIA

'Superheroes' perform for patients in Italy hospital

Flavio Lo Scalzo, Reuters

Acrobatic performers dressed as popular superheroes greet children hospitalized in the pediatric ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy, December 15, 2021. Italy mandated new travel restrictions for arrivals from other countries, including the countries in the European Union, as Covid-19 cases surged anew with over 20,000 cases a day this week.