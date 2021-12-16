Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

'Superheroes' perform for patients in Italy hospital

Flavio Lo Scalzo, Reuters

Posted at Dec 16 2021 11:07 AM

'Superheroes' to the rescue in Italy

Acrobatic performers dressed as popular superheroes greet children hospitalized in the pediatric ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy, December 15, 2021. Italy mandated new travel restrictions for arrivals from other countries, including the countries in the European Union, as Covid-19 cases surged anew with over 20,000 cases a day this week. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   Italy   cases   surge   hospital   Omicron   European Union  