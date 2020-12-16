Home  >  Overseas

France eases lockdown, imposes curfew as COVID-19 cases remain high

Francois Mori, AP

Posted at Dec 16 2020 11:02 AM

French police officers stop a person for a control on the Trocadero, near the Eiffel Tower, as they enforce a curfew, in Paris, France, Tuesday. France lifted a lockdown imposed last Oct. 30, but started a new curfew from 8PM-6AM local time, as coronavirus infection remains high. 

