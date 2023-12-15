MULTIMEDIA

Unhappy Holidays

Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

A pedestrian walks past homeless people's tents in London, Britain, on Thursday. According to new data from housing charity 'Shelter,' some 167,000 people, including 82,000 children, are expected to spend Christmas without a home across London. The new data has highlighted an eleven percent increase in homelessness in the capital over the last year. It also showed that one in every 53 people in London are homeless.

