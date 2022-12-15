MULTIMEDIA

Inflation in Indonesia

Dedi Sinuhaji, EPA-EFE

Customers shop for vegetables at a traditional market in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on Thursday. Indonesia's inflation rate is expected to reach a range of 5.34 to 5.5 percent at the end of the year, according to the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

