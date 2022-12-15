Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Inflation in Indonesia Dedi Sinuhaji, EPA-EFE Posted at Dec 15 2022 12:00 PM | Updated as of Dec 15 2022 12:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Customers shop for vegetables at a traditional market in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on Thursday. Indonesia's inflation rate is expected to reach a range of 5.34 to 5.5 percent at the end of the year, according to the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto. US inflation slows in November in smallest spike in year PSEI joins regional rally after soft US inflation print Inflation remains risk in PH, US: analyst Read More: Indonesia economy inflation /overseas/12/15/22/uk-nurses-begin-unprecedented-walkout/entertainment/12/15/22/jolo-revilla-wife-angelica-mark-3rd-wedding-anniversary/news/12/15/22/22-cops-in-restrictive-custody-over-death-of-high-profile-bilibid-inmates/entertainment/12/15/22/look-ac-bonifacio-gets-surprise-birthday-party/entertainment/12/15/22/song-hye-kyos-the-glory-set-to-premiere-on-netflix