MULTIMEDIA
US National Weather Service warns of flash flooding in Southern California
David Swanson, Reuters
Posted at Dec 15 2021 09:28 AM
A car balances against a bridge trestle after entering the rising Los Angeles River as a major storm hits California with rain and snow flooding the streets, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on Tuesday. The US National Weather Service warned of flash flooding risk over Southern California due to a strong atmospheric river forecast to bring heavy rainfall in the region.
