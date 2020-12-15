MULTIMEDIA

US administers initial COVID-19 shots

Jessica Hill, AP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Colleen Teevan, System Pharmacy Clinical Manager at Hartford HealthCare, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 to healthcare worker Connor Paleski outside of Hartford Hospital, in Hartford, Connecticut on Monday. Around 145 sites have received the first COVID-19 vaccines delivered by Pfizer as the US government aims to initially distribute 2.9 millions vaccines around the country.