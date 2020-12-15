MULTIMEDIA
US administers initial COVID-19 shots
Jessica Hill, AP
Posted at Dec 15 2020 10:10 AM
Colleen Teevan, System Pharmacy Clinical Manager at Hartford HealthCare, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 to healthcare worker Connor Paleski outside of Hartford Hospital, in Hartford, Connecticut on Monday. Around 145 sites have received the first COVID-19 vaccines delivered by Pfizer as the US government aims to initially distribute 2.9 millions vaccines around the country.
