Santa diver in Tokyo aquarium show

Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 14 2022 09:39 PM

Haruka Inoue, a diver in Santa Claus costume, practices her performance in costume in preparation for the upcoming Christmas special feeding at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday. The aquarium gave no detail on the scheduled time for the feeding event on December 23-25 to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infections. 

