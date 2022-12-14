MULTIMEDIA

Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act

Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE

US President Joe Biden (center) signs the Respect for Marriage Act beside US Vice President Kamala Harris (right), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (left), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (2nd left), Democratic Sentator of Wisconsin Tammy Baldwin (3rd left), Democratic Representative of New York Jerry Nadler (4th right), Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, lawmakers, members of the Biden administration and supporters during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Tuesday. The Respect for Marriage Act protects same-sex marriage and interracial marriage.