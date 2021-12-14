Appeal for relief for tornado-hit Kentucky

Home  >  Overseas

Kentucky officials appeal for relief

This aerial image taken on Monday, shows tornado damage after extreme weather hit the region in Mayfield, Kentucky. Kentucky officials voiced relief Monday that dozens of workers at a candle factory appear to have survived tornadoes that killed at least 88 people and left a trail of devastation across six US states. 

