New York cops neutralize gunman at Cathedral Church of St. John

Jeenah Moon, Reuters

Police officers surround a suspect who was shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., on Sunday. The unidentified gunman, who appeared 15 minutes after an outdoor choir performance at the steps of the landmark cathedral, was gunned down by police officers after refusing to let go of his pistols.