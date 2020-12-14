Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Geminids light up the sky Matthias Balk, dpa via AP Posted at Dec 14 2020 02:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A shooting star can be seen during the Geminid meteor stream in the starry sky above the Kochelsee and the summit of the Herzogstand in Germany early Monday. The Geminids are seen each year in December as the Earth passes through the dust trail of asteroid 3200 Phanteon. Read More: Geminid meteor shower Geminids Kochelsee summit of the Herzogstand Germany multimedia multimedia photo /news/12/14/20/doh-awaits-astrazeneca-to-apply-for-vaccine-emergency-use-after-trial-request-withdrawal/entertainment/12/14/20/kyla-binalikan-ang-pinakamatinding-pagsubok-na-hinarap-nila-ng-mister/overseas/12/14/20/south-korea-orders-schools-to-shut-as-covid-19-cases-spike/entertainment/12/14/20/jed-madela-leads-first-and-only-new-year-countdown-concert-live/business/12/14/20/chinas-digital-currency-no-threat-former-central-bank-chief-says