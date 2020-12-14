MULTIMEDIA

Geminids light up the sky

Matthias Balk, dpa via AP

A shooting star can be seen during the Geminid meteor stream in the starry sky above the Kochelsee and the summit of the Herzogstand in Germany early Monday. The Geminids are seen each year in December as the Earth passes through the dust trail of asteroid 3200 Phanteon.