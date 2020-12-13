MULTIMEDIA

'Bambinelli Sunday'

Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

A nun holds a Christ Child figurine at the end of the Pope's weekly Angelus prayer at St. Peter's Square in The Vatican on the third Sunday of Advent on Sunday. The Third Sunday of Advent has for many years been the day when worshippers bring the Baby Jesus statues from their Nativity Scenes to St. Peter’s Square to be blessed by the Pope during the Angelus. The day is known as "Bambinelli Sunday".

