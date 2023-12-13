Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis's general audience

Fabio Frustaci, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 13 2023 10:22 PM

Pope Francis's general audience

Catholic faithful take photos of Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall, Vatican City on Wednesday. Pope Francis on Wednesday renewed his call for an "immediate" ceasefire in Gaza and pleaded for an end to suffering for both Israelis and Palestinians. 

Read More:  Pope Francis   general audience   Vatican   Hamas   Gaza   Israel   Palestine  