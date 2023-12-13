Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis's general audience Fabio Frustaci, EPA-EFE Posted at Dec 13 2023 10:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic faithful take photos of Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall, Vatican City on Wednesday. Pope Francis on Wednesday renewed his call for an "immediate" ceasefire in Gaza and pleaded for an end to suffering for both Israelis and Palestinians. Pope calls for 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza Read More: Pope Francis general audience Vatican Hamas Gaza Israel Palestine /overseas/12/13/23/dubai-deal-hailed-as-beginning-of-end-for-fossil-fuels/sports/12/13/23/pba-nlex-retires-asi-taulavas-no-88-jersey/news/12/13/23/house-adjourns-for-christmas-break-without-plenary-debate-on-icc-resolution/news/12/13/23/romualdez-says-663-house-bills-pending-in-senate/news/12/13/23/ofws-repatriated-from-lebanon-arrive-in-ph-for-christmas