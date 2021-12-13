Home  >  Overseas

Pope Francis exhorts Christians to forego 'fake, commercial Christmas'

Remo Casilli, Reuters

Posted at Dec 13 2021 09:25 PM

The real spirit of Christmas

A general view of the nativity scene and Christmas tree on Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican on Monday. In his speech accepting the nativity scene from a delegation from Peru, Pope Francis exhorted Christians "to keep clear of a fake, commercial Christmas, polluted by consumerism and indifference." 

