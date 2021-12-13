The real spirit of Christmas

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis exhorts Christians to forego 'fake, commercial Christmas' Remo Casilli, Reuters Posted at Dec 13 2021 09:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A general view of the nativity scene and Christmas tree on Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican on Monday. In his speech accepting the nativity scene from a delegation from Peru, Pope Francis exhorted Christians "to keep clear of a fake, commercial Christmas, polluted by consumerism and indifference." Read More: Pope Francis Vatican Christians Catholics nativity Peru commercial Christmas commercialism Christianity Roman Catholics X'mas Pasko Christmas 2021 /overseas/12/14/21/chinas-top-live-streamers-disappear-after-tax-evasion-cases/entertainment/12/14/21/bianca-gonzalez-defends-pbb-housemates-after-nomination/video/news/12/14/21/alitan-sa-lupa-motibo-sa-pagpatay-kay-jess-malabanan/overseas/12/14/21/xi-putin-to-unite-after-countries-left-out-of-bidens-democracy-summit/life/12/14/21/mga-pinoy-kaniya-kaniyang-obra-para-kay-beatrice-gomez