US President Biden declares major federal disaster

Adrees Latif, Reuters

Posted at Dec 13 2021 03:58 PM

Major federal disaster declared in tornado-hit counties

Men clear debris from their vehicle in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., Sunday. Federal aid will be provided to affected individuals in the counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren after US President Joe Biden declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky caused by deadly tornadoes that hit the state on Friday.


 

