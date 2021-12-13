Major federal disaster declared in tornado-hit counties

MULTIMEDIA
US President Biden declares major federal disaster
Adrees Latif, Reuters
Posted at Dec 13 2021 03:58 PM
Men clear debris from their vehicle in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., Sunday. Federal aid will be provided to affected individuals in the counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren after US President Joe Biden declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky caused by deadly tornadoes that hit the state on Friday.
- /entertainment/12/13/21/thai-bl-not-me-trends-in-ph-after-premiere-episode
- /video/news/12/13/21/quarantine-facilities-para-sa-ofws-halos-mapuno-na
- /news/12/13/21/duque-dumipensa-sa-tweet-ni-locsin-tungkol-sa-mga-syringe
- /news/12/13/21/ph-govt-studying-to-shorten-gap-for-covid-booster-shot
- /sports/12/13/21/football-azkals-fit-confident-ahead-of-thailand-game