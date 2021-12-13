Major federal disaster declared in tornado-hit counties

MULTIMEDIA

US President Biden declares major federal disaster

Adrees Latif, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Men clear debris from their vehicle in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., Sunday. Federal aid will be provided to affected individuals in the counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren after US President Joe Biden declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky caused by deadly tornadoes that hit the state on Friday.



