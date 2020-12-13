MULTIMEDIA
The pain of losing
Callaghan O'Hare, Reuters
Posted at Dec 13 2020 03:33 PM
Healthcare personnel surround a patient who died inside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) unit at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, U.S.A. on Saturday. The United States records 16,062,476 coronavirus cases with 297,818 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker.
