Callaghan O'Hare, Reuters

Posted at Dec 13 2020 03:33 PM

The pain of losing

Healthcare personnel surround a patient who died inside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) unit at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, U.S.A. on Saturday. The United States records 16,062,476 coronavirus cases with 297,818 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker. 

