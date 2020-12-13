MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating the Feast of the Our Lady of Guadalupe amid pandemic

Marco Ugarte, AP

A vendor hangs a framed image of the Virgin of Guadalupe at a storefront on the perimeters of the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Saturday. For the first time in decades, Mexico’s Roman Catholics were forced on Saturday to abandon a religious pilgrimage in which millions visit the Basilica of Guadalupe on Dec. 12, the Virgin's feast day. Church officials agreed to close the basilica to prevent the spread of COVID-19.