Celebrating the Feast of the Our Lady of Guadalupe amid pandemic
Marco Ugarte, AP
Posted at Dec 13 2020 12:22 PM

A vendor hangs a framed image of the Virgin of Guadalupe at a storefront on the perimeters of the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Saturday. For the first time in decades, Mexico's Roman Catholics were forced on Saturday to abandon a religious pilgrimage in which millions visit the Basilica of Guadalupe on Dec. 12, the Virgin's feast day. Church officials agreed to close the basilica to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

WHO calls Mexico's rising coronavirus trend 'very worrisome'