Orion capsule back after 25.5-day mission

MULTIMEDIA

Orion capsule back after moon orbit

Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE/Pool

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

NASA’s Orion capsule heads towards the Pacific ocean as it parachutes down, off the coast of Baja California, Mexico on Sunday. The Orion capsule returns back to earth after a 25.5-day mission orbiting the moon and back in a recovery operation involving the US Navy and NASA.