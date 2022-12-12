MULTIMEDIA

Devotees celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico

Isaac Esquivel, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Devotees carry statues as they celebrate the day of theFeast of the Virgin of Guadalupe at the Basilica of Guadalupe, in Mexico City, Mexico, Sunday. Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims began to arrive at the Basilica of Guadalupe on the eve of the Day of the Virgin, which will be celebrated on 12 December after two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.