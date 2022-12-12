'Dirty' Olympics protested

MULTIMEDIA

Environmentalists protest Olympics ecological impact

Christophe Petit, EPA-EFE

Environmental activists and members of the collective 'Saccage 2024' gather in front of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organizing Committee in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on Sunday. Saccage 2024 denounces the ecological and social impact of the building sites of the Olympic Games for the inhabitants of Seine-Saint-Denis, the poorest suburb of France, in the north of Paris.