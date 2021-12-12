Tornadoes rip through five US states

MULTIMEDIA

70 people dead as devastating tornadoes hit five US states

John Amis, AFP

Emergency workers search through what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday. Tornadoes ripped through five US states overnight, leaving more than 70 people dead in Kentucky and causing multiple fatalities at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois that suffered "catastrophic damage" with around 100 people trapped inside. The western Kentucky town of Mayfield was "ground zero" of the storm -- a scene of "massive devastation," one official said.