Tornadoes rip through five US states

John Amis, AFP Posted at Dec 12 2021 10:55 AM Emergency workers search through what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday. Tornadoes ripped through five US states overnight, leaving more than 70 people dead in Kentucky and causing multiple fatalities at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois that suffered "catastrophic damage" with around 100 people trapped inside. The western Kentucky town of Mayfield was "ground zero" of the storm -- a scene of "massive devastation," one official said. At least 50 feared dead in Kentucky, as tornadoes ripped through half dozen states