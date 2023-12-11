MULTIMEDIA

COP28 delegates show support for Palestinian people

Ali Haider, EPA-EFE

Viber

Attendees, some wearing the traditional Palestinian scarf, the keffiyeh, shout slogans in support of the Palestinian people during the People's Plenary at the COP28 Conference in Dubai, UAE, on Monday. The COP28 closes on December 12 and hosted one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference, with over 70,000 estimated attendees, including the member states of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples and other relevant stakeholders.