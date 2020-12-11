Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

A bad year even for Santa?

Luca Bruno, AP

Posted at Dec 11 2020 09:35 AM

A bad year even for Santa?

A homeless man wears a Santa Claus outfit as he prepares to have dinner by the side of a road, in Milan, Italy on Thursday. Italy was one of the worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe.

Read More:  coronavirus   covid19   Italy   homeless   economy   pandemic   2020   multimedia   multimedia photos  