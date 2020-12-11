Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA A bad year even for Santa? Luca Bruno, AP Posted at Dec 11 2020 09:35 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A homeless man wears a Santa Claus outfit as he prepares to have dinner by the side of a road, in Milan, Italy on Thursday. Italy was one of the worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe. Read More: coronavirus covid19 Italy homeless economy pandemic 2020 multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/12/11/20/russian-deaths-in-october-up-nearly-50000-on-last-year/video/news/12/11/20/bulacan-makikipagpulong-sa-nlex-hinggil-sa-rfid-system/entertainment/12/11/20/new-star-wars-film-rogue-squadron-due-in-2023/spotlight/12/11/20/the-swiss-cheese-model-of-pandemic-defense/news/12/11/20/3-magkakamag-anak-na-gumagawa-ng-judas-belt-nasabugan-ng-paputok