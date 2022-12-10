Home  >  Overseas

Venezuela launches exhibit to attract transport investors

Venezuela launches transpo exhibit

Hot air balloons are displayed during an exhibition, in Caracas, Venezuela on Friday. The Government of Venezuela inaugurated an international transport exhibition to attract investment for a sector that has almost been paralyzed for the past five years but has begun to show signs of recovery this year. Venezuela has one of the most obsolete vehicle fleets in Latin America. 

