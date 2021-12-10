Muratov and Ressa feted before Nobel Prize ceremony

MULTIMEDIA
Journalists Dmitry Muratov, Maria Ressa at the Nobel Prize Awards
Torstein Boe, NTB via Reuters
Posted at Dec 10 2021 11:58 AM
Nobel Peace Prize winners Dmitry Muratov of Russia and Maria Ressa of the Philippines attend the news conference with the Peace Prize winners, the day before the award ceremony, at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway on Thursday. Muratov and Ressa, the first journalists to be awarded the prize since 1935, are being cited by the award-giving body on behalf of journalists in both countries fighting for press freedom.
