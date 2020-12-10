MULTIMEDIA

The prayer for 2021

Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP

A Portuguese airline employee wearing a message on his face mask takes part in a protest against job cuts at TAP Air Portugal headquarters in Lisbon on Wednesday. The Portuguese government is due to submit to the European Comission a restructuring plan of the state-owned carrier TAP Air Portugal badly affected by the pandemic, which received in July a 1.2 billion-euro rescue loan.