Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA The prayer for 2021 Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP Posted at Dec 10 2020 09:46 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A Portuguese airline employee wearing a message on his face mask takes part in a protest against job cuts at TAP Air Portugal headquarters in Lisbon on Wednesday. The Portuguese government is due to submit to the European Comission a restructuring plan of the state-owned carrier TAP Air Portugal badly affected by the pandemic, which received in July a 1.2 billion-euro rescue loan. Read More: coronavirus covid19 Portugal airlines pandemic multimedia multimedia photos /life/12/10/20/watch-living-room-of-solenn-heussaff-nico-bolzico-transformed-in-less-than-3-days/sports/12/10/20/football-real-madrid-atletico-into-champions-league-last-16/life/12/10/20/pantone-picks-two-colors-of-the-year-for-2021/sports/12/10/20/nba-nets-durant-wasting-no-time-on-harden-thoughts/business/12/10/20/mptc-returns-load-of-motorists-charged-in-suspended-nlex-tollway