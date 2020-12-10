Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA California experiences new surge in COVID-19 cases Patrick T. Fallon, AFP Posted at Dec 10 2020 01:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People drop off completed Covid-19 oral swab tests at a pop-up community testing site in the Panorama City neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on Wednesday. The state has imposed new restrictions following a new surge in cases after Thanksgiving weekend. Read More: coronavirus covid19 California testing swab tests cases multimedia multimedia photos /classified-odd/12/10/20/pabo-dinukot-sa-zoo-pinalaklak-ng-vodka-3-suspek-arestado/overseas/12/10/20/us-nears-final-covid-vaccine-review-as-daily-national-deaths-top-3250/sports/12/10/20/before-ufc-conor-mcgregor-made-a-living-fixing-toilets/entertainment/12/10/20/through-night-and-day-is-most-popular-pinoy-title-on-netflix-ph-in-2020/life/12/10/20/tips-paano-maagapan-ang-holiday-blues-ngayong-may-pandemya