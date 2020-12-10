MULTIMEDIA
A reminder to be religious
Edgard Garrido, Reuters
Posted at Dec 10 2020 11:32 AM
A saleswoman adjusts the suit of a dressed-up doll representing baby Jesus wearing a face mask to promote its use as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak inside a store in Mexico City, Mexico on Wednesday. COVID-19 cases continue to soar in Mexico, second only to Brazil in Latin America, with more than a million cases.
- /video/news/12/10/20/yero-para-sa-mga-nasirang-bahay-target-ipamahagi-ng-catanduanes
- /entertainment/12/10/20/vhong-navarro-at-misis-takot-nga-bang-magkaanak
- /entertainment/12/10/20/nash-aguas-shares-birthday-message-for-boss-mika-dela-cruz
- /news/12/10/20/deped-making-efforts-to-improve-quality-of-education-training-of-teachers-official
- /business/12/10/20/kulang-ang-preparasyon-toll-regulator-unprepared-for-shift-to-mandatory-cashless-transactions-solon