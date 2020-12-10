MULTIMEDIA

A reminder to be religious

Edgard Garrido, Reuters

A saleswoman adjusts the suit of a dressed-up doll representing baby Jesus wearing a face mask to promote its use as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak inside a store in Mexico City, Mexico on Wednesday. COVID-19 cases continue to soar in Mexico, second only to Brazil in Latin America, with more than a million cases.