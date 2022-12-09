MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis celebrates Immaculate Conception

Vatican Media handout, AFP

Pope Francis blesses a toddler as he pays a traditional visit on December 8, 2022 to the statue dedicated to the Immaculate Conception near Piazza di Spagna in central Rome on Thursday, celebrating the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception. The Immaculate Conception is the church doctrine that the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus, was exempted of the original sin from the moment of her conception.