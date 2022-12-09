MULTIMEDIA

New York Times on strike

Justin Lake, EPA-EFE

Members of the New York Times Guild, the labor union for about 1,400 of the newspaper's employees, gather in front of the Times' main offices during a 24-hour strike by the union in response to failed progress in contract negotiations with management in New York, New York, USA, on Thursday. The strike is the first major work stoppage at the newspaper since 1981.