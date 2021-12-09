New leader for Germany

MULTIMEDIA
Scholz takes over from Merkel as new German leader
Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters
Posted at Dec 09 2021 10:22 AM
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds flowers as she hands over the chancellery to her successor, newly appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday. Scholz takes over as Germany's new chancellor, after Merkel's historic 16 years as leader of the German nation.
