Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Scholz takes over from Merkel as new German leader

Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters

Posted at Dec 09 2021 10:22 AM

New leader for Germany

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds flowers as she hands over the chancellery to her successor, newly appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday. Scholz takes over as Germany's new chancellor, after Merkel's historic 16 years as leader of the German nation. 
 

Read More:  Germany   chancellor   Olaf Scholz   Angela Merkel  