New leader for Germany

Scholz takes over from Merkel as new German leader

Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds flowers as she hands over the chancellery to her successor, newly appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday. Scholz takes over as Germany's new chancellor, after Merkel's historic 16 years as leader of the German nation.

