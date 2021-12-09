MULTIMEDIA
Ferris wheel lights up Nice amid COVID-19 wave
Valery Hache, AFP
Posted at Dec 09 2021 07:12 PM
A man walks by a Ferris wheel in the French Riviera city of Nice on Wednesday, days after France announced new restrictions aimed at curbing the Delta variant-fueled COVID-19 spread. French authorities said the 5th wave of COVID-19 infections currently hitting the country has not yet peaked, with the cabinet’s top adviser on the virus indicating a fourth vaccine shot was possible.
