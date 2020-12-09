Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Remembering John Lennon Angela Weiss, AFP Posted at Dec 09 2020 05:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A fan lights a candle on the 40th anniversary of John Lennon's death, at the "Imagine" mosaic at Strawberry Fields Memorial in Central Park, New York, on Tuesday. Mourners sang and laid flowers during the memorial activity for his murder four decades ago, as his widow Yoko Ono marked the moment with a call for gun control. ‘His music lives’: John Lennon shot on his doorstep 40 years ago Read More: John Lennon John Lennon death anniversary John Lennon murder The Beatles multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/12/09/20/dream-collab-kathryn-daniel-to-star-in-benampben-music-video/sports/12/09/20/football-psg-basaksehir-stage-champions-league-walk-out-over-officials-alleged-racism/news/12/09/20/mgcq-in-metro-manila-rests-on-good-virus-tally-after-holidays-trade-chief/news/12/09/20/arrest-warrant-vs-joma-sison-wont-be-enforced-inside-ph-embassies-locsin/overseas/12/09/20/18-days-after-giving-birth-woman-dies-from-covid-19