Remembering John Lennon

Angela Weiss, AFP

A fan lights a candle on the 40th anniversary of John Lennon's death, at the "Imagine" mosaic at Strawberry Fields Memorial in Central Park, New York, on Tuesday. Mourners sang and laid flowers during the memorial activity for his murder four decades ago, as his widow Yoko Ono marked the moment with a call for gun control.