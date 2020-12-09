MULTIMEDIA

High tide floods Venice

Andrea Pattaro, AFP

A man poses for a photo by a cardboard cutout of the Vitruvian Man in a flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy on Tuesday. A high tide "Alta Acqua” event flooded the public square after heavy rains and strong winds prevented the activation of the mobile gates of the MOSE Experimental Electromechanical Module which protects the city of Venice from floods.