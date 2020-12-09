Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA High tide floods Venice Andrea Pattaro, AFP Posted at Dec 09 2020 04:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man poses for a photo by a cardboard cutout of the Vitruvian Man in a flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy on Tuesday. A high tide "Alta Acqua” event flooded the public square after heavy rains and strong winds prevented the activation of the mobile gates of the MOSE Experimental Electromechanical Module which protects the city of Venice from floods. Venice under water as complex dam system fails to activate Read More: St. Mark's Square Venice Italy flood Alta Acqua MOSE Experimental Electromechanical Module /news/12/09/20/doh-preparing-estimate-budget-for-dutertes-free-covid-19-testing-plan/news/12/09/20/mala-diyablong-effigy-ni-duterte-handa-na-para-sa-international-human-rights-day-protest/news/12/09/20/ph-ranks-last-among-58-countries-in-grade-4-math-science-study/news/12/09/20/congress-bicam-panel-retains-p19-b-anti-insurgency-fund-in-2021-budget/business/12/09/20/jollibee-opens-third-uk-branch-in-leicester-city-first-halal-certified-store-in-britain