Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA A private event for the Pope Vatican Media Handout, Reuters Posted at Dec 09 2020 09:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pope Francis makes a pre-dawn visit to the statue of Madonna near the Spanish Steps on the feast of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday in Rome, Italy. The event that would usually be held during the day with crowds of people but was instead made privately due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. Read More: COVID19 coronavirus Pope Pope Francis Immaculate Conception Rome Italy multimedia multimedia photos /news/12/09/20/chinese-vaccine-vs-covid-19-may-be-first-to-arrive-in-ph-inoculation-czar/sports/12/09/20/nfl-reports-45-new-covid-cases-in-league-wide-testing/sports/12/09/20/nba-harden-joins-rockets-with-silas-confident-of-success/business/12/09/20/apple-launches-549-new-airpods-max-pricier-than-some-iphones-to-boost-holiday-sales/news/12/09/20/caloocan-execs-to-meet-nlex-officials-over-tollway-issues-mayor