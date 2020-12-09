Home  >  Overseas

Vatican Media Handout, Reuters

Posted at Dec 09 2020 09:02 AM

A private event for the Pope

Pope Francis makes a pre-dawn visit to the statue of Madonna near the Spanish Steps on the feast of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday in Rome, Italy. The event that would usually be held during the day with crowds of people but was instead made privately due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

