Christmas in Malaysia

Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

A view shows the tallest Christmas tree replica in Malaysia, standing at 32 meters in height, between the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Despite Christians making up only 10% of the population in the predominantly Muslim nation, Christmas is celebrated as a public holiday mainly as a fun time for gatherings and stores decorating for commerce.

