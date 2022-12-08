MULTIMEDIA

SnoWalk Aurora dazzles visitors

Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Visitors enjoy one of the new attractions at the 'SnoWalk Aurora' ahead of Christmas celebration in the I-City theme park in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday. 'SnoWalk Aurora' visitors will be able to enjoy various winter games, activities in a large snowplay area at the size of 50,000 square feet with many winterly attractions from 08 December 2022 to 29 March 2023.