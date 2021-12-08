Home  >  Overseas

1 dead, 2 missing after France apartment collapsed

France apartment collapse kills1, 2 still missing

French firefighters search the rubble for missing inhabitants after a building collapsed in Sanary-sur-Mer, France on Tuesday. Two persons are still missing as a man was found dead and an injured woman and her baby were evacuated after a three-story apartment building collapsed overnight in Sanary-sur-Mer, Var, following an explosion that may have been caused by a gas problem, according to the firefighters. 
 

