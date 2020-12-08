MULTIMEDIA

UK rolls out COVID-19 vaccine

Jacob King, Pool via AP

Nurse May Parsons prepares 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, the first person in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at University Hospital, Coventry, England on Tuesday. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic.