Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA UK rolls out COVID-19 vaccine Jacob King, Pool via AP Posted at Dec 08 2020 06:50 PM Nurse May Parsons prepares 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, the first person in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at University Hospital, Coventry, England on Tuesday. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. British grandma 1st in world to get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside trial 'Fantastic moment': Filipino nurse injects historic COVID-19 vaccine to British grandma Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 covid vaccine Pfizer UK immunization program first to receive COVID-19 vaccine May Parsons Margaret Keenan multimedia multimedia photos