Spain urges citizen to observe safety protocols as Christmas nears

Emilio Morenatti, AP Photo

Posted at Dec 08 2020 11:21 AM

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk in a street in downtown Barcelona, Spain on Monday. The Spanish government urged the public to voluntarily observe social distancing rules and other measures over the Christmas holiday, with the health minister saying "we can't put a police officer in every house." 

