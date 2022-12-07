Home  >  Overseas

Oil spill hits Venezuela tourist spot of Lecheria

Carlos Landaeta, AFP

Posted at Dec 07 2022 11:34 AM

Oil spill in Lecheria, Venezuela

A dead bird covered in oil is seen by the shore of the Canales beach of Lecheria after an oil spill, in Anzoategui state, Venezuela, on Tuesday. The oil spill has affected around 4 kilometers of the Lecheria coastline according to the local government. 

