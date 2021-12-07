MULTIMEDIA

Italy tightens COVID-19 restrictions to unvaccinated

Yara Nardi, Reuters

Passengers have their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health passes, known as a Green Pass, checked as they board a bus the day the government restricts access of unvaccinated to indoor venues, in Rome, Italy Monday. Italy strictly imposed on Monday new rules allowing only vaccinated people or those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 to access indoor seating at bars and restaurants, visit museums, go to cinemas and clubs and attend sporting events.