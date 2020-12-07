Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Singapore reports 13 imported COVID-19 cases Roslan Rahman, AFP Posted at Dec 07 2020 04:52 PM | Updated as of Dec 07 2020 04:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Visitors take photographs with their children in front of Christmas decorations at a terminal of the Changi International Airport in Singapore on Monday. Singapore reported 13 imported cases on Saturday as the country records 58, 260 total coronavirus infections and 29 deaths, based on the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker. Hong Kong, Singapore 'travel bubble' delayed indefinitely Read More: Singapore Christmas COVID-19 Singapore COVID-19 Singapore pandemic Changi International Airport /news/12/07/20/duterte-ready-to-take-emergency-covid-19-vaccine-to-allay-immunization-mistrust-spokesman/business/12/07/20/airasia-offers-flights-for-as-low-as-p12-in-1212-sale/entertainment/12/07/20/how-to-stream-this-years-iheartradio-jingle-ball/sports/12/07/20/ncaa-considers-guest-licenses-more-helpful-than-bad/news/12/07/20/lalawigan-ng-dinagat-islands-magsasara-ng-30-araw-para-sa-frontliners