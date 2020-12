MULTIMEDIA

You better watch out!

Caitlin Ochs, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dana Friedman, a trial lawyer who has spent 6 months of each year growing out his beard for his annual appearance as Santa Claus since 2001, adjusts his mask before greeting a child at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center in Queens as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in New York City, U.S. on Sunday. Several US states imposed strict lockdowns starting Sunday in an attempt to curb spikes in coronavirus cases.