Keeping distance

Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters

People watch seagulls at Bang Pu seaside resort in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. Despite the Thai economy's heavy reliance on tourism, the government is keeping its tight restrictions on travelers, like the 14-day quarantine and other measures.

