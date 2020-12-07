Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Indonesia gets trial COVID-19 vaccine

Achmad Ibrahim, AP

Posted at Dec 07 2020 08:33 PM

Indonesia gets trial COVID-19 vaccine

People wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday. Indonesia's government said more than a million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by China-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in the country late Sunday and more are expected to arrive in early January.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   Indonesia   vaccine   Sinovac   COVID-19 Indonesia   Indonesia pandemic  