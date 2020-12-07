Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Giant Christmas candle

Michael Probst, AP

Posted at Dec 07 2020 05:56 PM

Giant Christmas candle

One of the world's largest Christmas candles shines in the city of Schlitz, central Germany on Sunday. The 'candle', with a height of 42 meters, is made of a historic stone tower wrapped in red cloth, with 110 light bulbs mounted at its tip to form a six-meter high "flame".

Read More:  Christmas   Germany   village   candle   tower   Christmas pandemic  