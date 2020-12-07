MULTIMEDIA
Giant Christmas candle
Michael Probst, AP
Posted at Dec 07 2020 05:56 PM
One of the world's largest Christmas candles shines in the city of Schlitz, central Germany on Sunday. The 'candle', with a height of 42 meters, is made of a historic stone tower wrapped in red cloth, with 110 light bulbs mounted at its tip to form a six-meter high "flame".
