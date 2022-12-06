Sculpture fountain set for restoration

MULTIMEDIA

Apollo on his Chariot set for restoration work

Christoph Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The sculpture fountain 'Apollo on his Chariot' is lifted out of its basin as part of the launch of restoration works at the Versailles castle west of Paris, France on Tuesday The group of statues symbolising the Greek god was created by French sculptor Jean-Baptiste Tuby between 1668 and 1671 and placed at the Castle of Versailles gardens designed by Andre Le Notre.