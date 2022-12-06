Santa in Jerusalem

MULTIMEDIA

Santa at the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem

Ahmad Gharabli, AFP

Palestinian Issa Kassissieh, dressed as Santa Claus, poses for a picture as he rides a camel at the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, a few weeks before Christmas on Tuesday. In Jerusalem's Old City there are dozens of churches, but as Christmas beckons there is just one Santa Claus, the towering Palestinian former basketball player. Each December, the streets sparkle green and red as Christian pilgrims and others arrive to celebrate Christmas in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.