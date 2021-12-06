Pope Francis visits migrants in Greek Island Lesbos

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis call for better treatment of migrants

Louisa Gouliamaki, AFP/ Pool

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pope Francis greets two young refugee girls at the Reception and Identification Centre (RIC) in Mytilene on the island of Lesbos on Sunday. Pope Francis returned to the island of Lesbos, the migration flashpoint he first visited in 2016, to plead for better treatment of refugees as attitudes towards immigrants harden across Europe.