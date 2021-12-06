Pope Francis visits migrants in Greek Island Lesbos

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis call for better treatment of migrants Louisa Gouliamaki, AFP/ Pool Posted at Dec 06 2021 09:13 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pope Francis greets two young refugee girls at the Reception and Identification Centre (RIC) in Mytilene on the island of Lesbos on Sunday. Pope Francis returned to the island of Lesbos, the migration flashpoint he first visited in 2016, to plead for better treatment of refugees as attitudes towards immigrants harden across Europe. Read More: Pope Francis Lesbos Greece migrants Reception and Identification Centre (RIC) Mytilene /sports/12/06/21/nfl-bradys-bucs-down-falcons-lions-get-first-win/overseas/12/06/21/delta-still-dominates-say-experts-urging-third-jab/news/12/06/21/roque-on-bbm-di-po-naging-diktador-si-bongbong-marcos/sports/12/06/21/itf-chief-doesnt-want-to-punish-chinese-people-over-peng/sports/12/06/21/tennis-russia-beat-croatia-to-win-third-davis-cup